Jeremy Lin helps Santa Cruz secure win with fifth 20-point game

Cody Taylor
·2 min read
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — When the Santa Cruz Warriors needed a basket late, the team turned to Jeremy Lin and the nine-year NBA veteran came through in the clutch during the regular-season finale.

Lin scored 13 of his 26 total points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Warriors to a 113-103 victory over the OKC Blue. He shot 9-of-17 from the field, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, to finish with his fifth 20-point game of the season.

The Warriors finished with an 11-4 record on the season to secure the second seed in the NBA G League playoffs, which are set to begin on Monday.

Santa Cruz, who received a team-high 29 points from Isaiah Reese, led for much of the contest on Saturday and looked poised to close out Oklahoma City in the fourth quarter. However, the Blue finished regulation on a 6-0 run to force overtime.

From there, Lin and Reese took the Warriors home to pull out the victory.

Behind the play of Lin, and several others, including Golden State Warriors assignees Jordan Poole and Nico Mannion, Santa Cruz emerged as one of the top teams in the G League this season. Although Poole and Mannion have since re-joined Golden State, the group is poised to continue its strong run into the postseason.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

    Volkswagen wants electric vehicles to make up the majority of European sales for its core brand by 2030, it said on Friday, the latest carmaker to accelerate the shift towards battery-powered models. Fully electric vehicles are expected to account for more than 70% of its total European vehicle sales by 2030, compared with a previous target of 35%, the world's second-largest carmaker said as it unveiled its 'Accelerate' strategy. "With Accelerate we are increasing the speed on our path to a digital future," said Ralf Brandstaetter, who heads the Volkswagen brand and also sits on the group's management board.