Jeremy Lin, DeMarcus Cousins criticize referees during Warriors-Rockets Game 7

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban once got fined for criticizing the officiating of a Nets-Clippers game.

Could players get fined for criticizing officiating a game not involving their teams?

Nets guard Jeremy Lin and Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins might put it to the test with their tweets during the Warriors’ Game 7 win over the Rockets last night.

Lin:

As objectively as I can be, the Warriors are prob still the better team but the refs are definitely helping them… — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) May 29, 2018

Cousins:

The zebras are on the run! — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) May 29, 2018

Did officiating favor Golden State over Houston? Maybe. I’d want to see a holistic overview of calls and non-calls.

The Warriors definitely got away with some fouls, but so did the Rockets. The referees, to a certain degree, called a loose game overall.