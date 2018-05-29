Jeremy Lin, DeMarcus Cousins criticize referees during Warriors-Rockets Game 7

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban once got fined for criticizing the officiating of a Nets-Clippers game.

Could players get fined for criticizing officiating a game not involving their teams?

Nets guard Jeremy Lin and Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins might put it to the test with their tweets during the Warriors’ Game 7 win over the Rockets last night.

Lin:

 

Cousins:

 

Did officiating favor Golden State over Houston? Maybe. I’d want to see a holistic overview of calls and non-calls.

The Warriors definitely got away with some fouls, but so did the Rockets. The referees, to a certain degree, called a loose game overall.

