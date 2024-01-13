Jeremy Lauzon with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars
Jeremy Lauzon (Nashville Predators) with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 01/12/2024
Jeremy Lauzon (Nashville Predators) with a Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 01/12/2024
The Clippers are scheduled to move into Intuit Arena next season.
The Hornets have gone 3-17 without Ball.
There are several intriguing wild-card matchups, so lean on Dalton Del Don to help you set the best daily fantasy lineup for an action-packed weekend.
Here's how to watch all six NFL wild card playoff matchups this weekend.
The AP announced its All-Pro teams on Friday.
Saban, Belichick, Carroll, Woods and a new-look NFL playoffs all combined for a momentous, nothing-will-ever-be-quite-the-same week.
The Dolphins have largely been labeled a finesse team. If there’s ever a weekend to shed that label and establish a perceived sense of physicality (every NFL team is physical, the sport demands it), this is it.
The Packers cornerback stepped on a teammate's foot Wednesday
The NBA is going all-out to decrease the practice of load management.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab as the dynamic duo get ready for the first round of NFL playoff games this weekend. Fitz and Frank start off by reacting to the big news of the day: Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick are both no longer head coaches of their respective teams. The duo discuss the fallout of these moves and what could be next for the legendary coaches and their teams. Next, Fitz and Frank preview every Wild Card game this weekend by asking one big question that will get answered by Monday night. The duo go back and forth on Joe Flacco's ceiling, Buffalo's ability to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and their matchup against the Detroit secondary, how bad the Philadelphia Eagles are and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his unique insight into the end of the Bill Belichick era in New England, as well as his thoughts on the Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel departures.
The Yankees got some much-needed rotation help Thursday.
Ewers is back for a third season with the Longhorns.
Three games will take place in London, and one game will be held in Munich.
The announcement had been expected since Harrison sat out Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.
It's been nearly a year since an alleged drunken crash killed Georgia player Devin Willock and employee Chandler LeCroy.
Andy Behrens takes an early look at where the top 24 players are going to be selected before the next NFL season.
Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Wednesday.
Six of the top 11 teams in the country have now lost to unranked teams in the last 48 hours.
Amari Cooper racked up 265 yards and had two touchdowns the last time the Browns played the Texans.
Pete Carroll had an excellent 14-season run with the Seahawks.