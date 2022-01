Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are legit, and the defending NBA champions now know it, too. Kevin Love scored 25 points, Cedi Osman added 23 and the Cavs pulled off their most impressive win in what's become a turnaround season, 115-99 over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. “This is not the Cleveland we knew over the past few years,” Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo said.