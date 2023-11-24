‘Jeremy Hunt has signed the Conservative Party's death warrant’

'Jeremy Hunt is trying to bribe voters with tax cuts' writes a Telegraph reader - WIKTOR SZYMANOWICZ/ANADOLU

Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement caused a stir among readers this week, as he announced that National Insurance will be cut by two percentage points from January, as well as a number of other growth measures.

Also hotly discussed by readers this week was Israel agreeing to a deal with Hamas and the latest developments in the Covid Inquiry.

Read on to explore how readers contributed to the conversation via the comments section, the Letters Page and the Front Page and Politics newsletters.

Autumn Statement

In his “Autumn Statement for growth,” Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, also announced a rise in the National Living Wage and Universal Credit and tougher rules on jobseekers refusing to look for work.

Telegraph readers were largely unimpressed with Mr Hunt’s announcements, arguing that not only will the measures fail to breathe life back into the economy but they’re not enough to win back core voters.

Israel–Hamas ceasefire hostage deal

Following weeks of intense negotiations, Israel agreed to a deal with Hamas to secure the release of at least 50 women and children kidnapped by the terror group in exchange for a four-day ceasefire, allowing hundreds of trucks carrying fuel, food and medicine into Gaza.

Although readers were pleased to see the first release of Israeli hostages, many couldn’t help but think that Israel had agreed to an unfair deal and were apprehensive over what will follow after the ceasefire.

Covid Inquiry: ‘Following the science’

The Covid Inquiry heard evidence from former Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance who claimed scientific evidence he presented to former prime minister Boris Johnson was given ‘undue weight.’

Readers expressed their frustration with how ‘the science’ was presented to the public as definitive, shutting down alternative scientific views and used as grounds to introduce a second lockdown that had far-reaching repercussions on society.