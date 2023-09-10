Jeremy Hunt raised alarm over HMP Wandsworth months before Daniel Khalife escaped

Jeremy Hunt raised the case of his constituent at the beginning of April but only received a reply last month - Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency

Jeremy Hunt raised the alarm over “extremely worrying” conditions and staff problems at Wandsworth prison just months before terror suspect Daniel Khalife escaped from the jail.

The Chancellor passed a detailed set of allegations about the state of the prison, in south-west London, and lax standards of staff, to Wandsworth’s governor. The allegations were made by a constituent who had been on remand there for eight months.

After failing to get a reply from Katie Price, the prison’s governor, to his submission in April, Mr Hunt escalated the complaint to Damian Hinds, the prisons minister, and the Prison Service headquarters in June, but only finally received a response last month.

The allegations by the constituent, a former businessman, centred on the conditions, including overcrowding, violence and filthy cells as well as demotivated and under-performing staff who failed to carry out their duties.

The disclosure will pile pressure on the Government over whether it should have acted earlier to tackle the crisis at Wandsworth, which contains nearly 670 more prisoners than it was designed for and has staff absence rates of 30 to 44 per cent.

The disclosure came as Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, revealed that 40 prisoners had been moved out of Wandsworth prison since Khalife’s escape last Wednesday morning.

He said the 40 had been transferred “out of an abundance of caution” after criticism that former soldier Khalife should not have been placed in a category B jail such as Wandsworth but in a high security category A prison.

Mr Chalk also hinted that the investigation into Khalife’s escape was focusing on human error and said preliminary findings suggested all staff and relevant security protocols were in place when Khalife escaped by strapping himself to the underside of a delivery truck.

Khalife, 21, was arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on Saturday after being pulled off a push bike by a plain clothes counter-terrorism officer. His capture followed a four-day search, and he will appear before Westminster magistrates on Monday, charged with escape from prison.

Mr Hunt raised the case of his constituent at the beginning of April after receiving a six-page detailed log of his time on remand in Wandsworth.

“Thank you for taking the time to write to me about the conditions at HMP Wandsworth – this is extremely worrying,” replied Mr Hunt. “I fully understand your reasons for raising a complaint, so I have brought your concerns to the urgent attention of Katie Price, Prison Governor at HMP Wandsworth.”

The ex-prisoner claimed staff did “as little as possible” when there was no manager on duty, and there were no consequences for poor performance. One officer, he claimed, stole a jacket from him.

Mr Hunt also raised a “serious” incident at the prison with Charlie Taylor, the chief inspector of prisons, after being alerted to an alleged attack on a prisoner in a cell. By the beginning of last month, the Chancellor admitted to the ex-prisoner that he was “disappointed and very concerned” by the lack of responses.

A Prison Service spokesman said the service had apologised for the delay in responding to the ex-prisoner’s complaints, which it said had been caused by an “administrative error.” The Ministry of Justice is also understood to have responded to Mr Hunt.

The Wandsworth prison response insisted that it aimed to provide the “best regime possible” for inmates, and that staff who failed to improve their performance could face the sack.

Last week, Mr Tyalor said that HMP Wandsworth should “in an ideal world” be shut down amid a damning series of watchdog reports saying its performance was a cause of “serious concern”.