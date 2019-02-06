Jeremy Hill takes shot at Bengals, fans after getting ring with Patriots

New England Patriots running back Jeremy Hill didn’t play in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams. In fact, he didn’t play in any game for the Patriots since injuring his knee in the team’s season opener in September. But that hasn’t stopped him from celebrating the title or taking shots at his former team and fan base on social media.

Hill made a post to his instagram story feed taking great pleasure in prodding the Cincinnati Bengals for their lack of success while he earned a championship joining the Patriots.

“Imagine life as a Bengals FAN,” Hill wrote on a black background with 17 roaring laughter emojis.

Bengals fans were irked and lashed out at Hill for the comment, which led Hill to elaborate on his post on his Twitter feed.

I’ve been tormented trolled and disrepected for years from this fan base the moment I say something you guys go insane I’m a human being too https://t.co/CmYgr9QhH6 — Jeremy Hill (@JeremyHill33) February 6, 2019





With the Bengals leading 16-15 with 1:36 remaining in an AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Jan. 2016, Hill lost a fumble that allowed the Steelers to drive for a game-winning score (with the help of a pair of penalties) and deny Cincinnati its first playoff win since 1990. Hill has apparently been reminded of that fumble rather frequently in the years since by Bengals fans (or at least those he perceived to be Bengals fans).

Hill spent his first four seasons in Cincinnati, rushing for 2,757 yards and 29 touchdowns in three years as a starter before losing a large chunk of playing time to Joe Mixon and Giovanni Bernard last season. Probably safe to assume at this point there won’t be a reunion tour in the future.