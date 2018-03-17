Jeremy Hill already trying to recruit Eric Ebron to Patriots

<p>New Patriots running back Jeremy Hill is already recruiting free agents to join him in New England.</p>

Just hours after Hill agreed to a deal with the Pats, he tweeted at tight end Eric Ebron telling him to do the same.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday that New England was on Ebron's "scheduled travel itinerary", so maybe Hill is on to something.

Not only is he recruiting, but the ex-Bengals back also tweeted at his former Cincinnati teammate Rex Burkhead about reuniting.

You think he's excited to be a Patriot?

