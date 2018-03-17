Jeremy Hill already trying to recruit Eric Ebron to Patriots

New Patriots running back Jeremy Hill is already recruiting free agents to join him in New England.

Just hours after Hill agreed to a deal with the Pats, he tweeted at tight end Eric Ebron telling him to do the same.

Come to Pats bro https://t.co/s0p5G0AGdT — Jeremy Hill (@JeremyHill33) March 17, 2018

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday that New England was on Ebron's "scheduled travel itinerary", so maybe Hill is on to something.

Scheduled travel itinerary for former Lions' TE Eric Ebron: Carolina on Friday, Indianapolis on Sunday, followed potentially by New England, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2018

Not only is he recruiting, but the ex-Bengals back also tweeted at his former Cincinnati teammate Rex Burkhead about reuniting.

Just like old times @RBrex2022 let's get it — Jeremy Hill (@JeremyHill33) March 16, 2018

You think he's excited to be a Patriot?

