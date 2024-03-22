Jeremy Hathcock steps down as Blue Ridge football coach

Jeremy Hathcock may have his sights set on the Buckeye Verrado football job, after he resigned Friday as head coach at Lakeside Blue Ridge.

Hathcock interviewed as a finalist for the Verrado job. An announcement could come Wednesday. Hathcock said he could not comment.

He returned to his alma mater at Lakeside Blue Ridge in 2021 after leading Mesa Desert Ridge to elite big-school status during a 15-year run that included state championship appearances in 2010 and 2015. The 2015 team upset Chandler 24-21 in the semifinals.

Jeremy Hathcock, seen when he was head coach at Desert Ridge High School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.

Blue Ridge put out a media release Friday. Hathcock also served as athletic director.

"Coach Hathcock wishes to pursue another professional opportunity, and we support his decision," the release states. "We will forever appreciate his numerous contributions during his three-year tenure as head football coach and athletic director.

"Coach Hathcock demonstrated unwavering dedication and commitment to the Blue Ridge football program during his tenure. Under his leadership, Blue Ridge Football returned as one of Arizona's premier programs. His passion for the game and relentless pursuit of excellence have left an indelible mark on our school and community."

Dr. Mike Wright, Superintendent of Blue Ridge Schools, said in the release the school was ''incredibly grateful'' for Hathcock's contribution.

"His leadership, hard work, and dedication have reestablished Blue Ridge Football as a force to be reckoned with in Arizona,'' Wright said. "We wish Jeremy all the best in his future endeavors and will always consider him an important part of the BR family."

Verrado's coaching job opened after Dustin Johnson stepped down, following a 3-7 season. The Vipers play in the 5A Desert Valley Region with Goodyear Desert Edge, which lost to Gilbert Higley 42-41 in last season's 5A championship game.

Hathcock led Blue Ridge the past three seasons. This past season, his Yellow Jackets went 9-3, losing to top-seed Bullhead City Mohave in the 3A quarterfinals.

Hathcock has been looking to return to the Valley since the end of last season. He was a finalist for the Mesa Mountain View job, before that went to Andy Litten.

