Jeremy Giambi, former Red Sox outfielder, dies at 47

Former MLB outfielder Jeremy Giambi passes away at 47 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Former MLB outfielder and first baseman Jeremy Giambi died Wednesday at the age of 47.

According to Giambi's agent, Joel Wolfe, he passed away at his parents’ home in Southern California. No further details are available at this time.

Giambi wrapped up his six-year MLB career with the Boston Red Sox in 2003. Previously, he played for the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, and Philadelphia Phillies. His first two seasons with the A's were spent with his brother, Jason, as his teammate.

The A's and Red Sox released the following statements on Giambi's passing:

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/sBSEyRb2z4 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 9, 2022

We mourn the loss of Jeremy Giambi, who spent six seasons in the major leagues, including 2003 with the Red Sox.



We send our heartfelt condolences to the Giambi family. â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/6EBhHANpkB — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 10, 2022

Giambi hit .263/.377/.430 for his career with 52 home runs in 510 games.