Jeremy Fowler: GM Adofo-Mensah kept executives ‘guessing’ during NFL Draft

The NFL draft has everyone enamored by its inner workings. In 2024, the league could’ve used that for the Vikings. Everyone expected General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to be active in trade talks, but no one knew who with whom.

In a recent article by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, he discussed draft nuggets and pieces of news he heard from everything post-NFL draft. One piece was discussing how Adofo-Mensah was keeping everyone “guessing” with how he was handling the Vikings draft.

One AFC executive stated, “I had to think twice because I had him pegged as a volume guy when it came to draft picks, it looks like he’s shifted his thinking to where, the reality is it’s hard to win without players you can build around.”

That shift was not only prevalent but a breath of fresh air to the franchise. While some, including myself, aren’t thrilled with the lack of draft capital moving forward, the team seems to be. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah saw two starters he wanted to lead his franchise on each side of the ball and got them.

The coaching staff signed off on both J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner, the front office made the move, new times are here for the Vikings franchise top to bottom.

