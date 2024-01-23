Jeremy Fears Jr. update: Tom Izzo blown away by MSU basketball freshmen's recovery

EAST LANSING — The road to recovery remains indeterminate for Jeremy Fears Jr.

However, Tom Izzo said the Michigan State basketball freshman has continued to impress him in progressing “mentally, physically, emotionally” after being shot a month ago.

“I've been very impressed with Jeremy, how he's handled things, how he's still stayed engaged with the players, the team,” Izzo said Tuesday. “I think that says a lot about his leadership qualities. That's going to be beneficial once he comes back — the end of the year, next year, whenever it is.”

Fears, a native of Joliet, Illinois, was in his hometown for Christmas break when he was shot in the early hours Dec. 23, a little more than 24 hours after MSU’s win over Stony Brook in which he had a career-high 10 assists in a 99-55 win Dec. 21.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. cheers for his teammates during the second half in the game against Penn State on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in East Lansing.

Izzo said there remains no timeline for Fears to return to basketball activities. However, Fears no longer is walking with crutches and made his first road trip with the team this weekend to Maryland for the Spartans’ 61-59 victory on Sunday. Fears has been doing shooting drills while seated during MSU’s practices, Izzo said, and has been using an underwater treadmill during his rehabilitation.

“He's way ahead of where I thought he would be,” Izzo said. “Not that I really knew, because I haven't gone through something like this. But from what I thought, he's just made incredible progress. And his mental approach to things, he's a mentally tough kid. …

“You look at that kid and what he's done and you say, you can't measure a kid's heart. There's no analytics for his heart. And so I'm really pleased and proud of what he's done under the circumstances.”

MORE: Tom Izzo goes on epic rant against analytics after Michigan State loss: 'They're phony'

Fears, 6 feet 2 and 190 pounds, remains out indefinitely after surgery to remove a bullet from his left leg. He did not travel to the two road games in his home state, at Northwestern and Illinois, earlier in January.

Fears has been on the bench for every MSU home game since returning to campus less than a week after he was shot, and Izzo said his five-star rookie’s presence has been noticeable.

“I've always been impressed that he's got leadership qualities,” Izzo said. “I mean, he can sit there right now in practice, and he can hear the scouting report and he can reiterate everything. He can come to me in a game or in a huddle, and he can actually tell guys stuff. He's got an incredible sense. …

“I said something the other day. I said, ‘Did you ever go this long without playing basketball?' And he says no, I said, ‘I'm talking about since you were 4, 5.’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, I might have been 3,’ because I know his dad is the way he was.”

Fears, 18, was shot along with an 19-year-old woman. Neither’s injuries were life-threatening.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. during MSU's 88-64 win over Baylor on Saturday, Dec.16, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

Jeremy Fears Sr. told the Chicago Sun Times those two were among eight people cleaning up after a party when Joliet police say a gunman entered through the front door with a handgun and began firing before fleeing the scene. Fears Sr. said the shooter was wearing all black and a ski mask.

The Joliet Police Department denied a FOIA request from the Free Press for the police report and further details of the incident, saying the case remains open and no arrests have been made as they “continue to identify and interview witnesses and associated parties.” Police also were trying to determine a motive and if Fears was the intended target.

MORE: Michigan State basketball developing its identity and moving up Big Ten standings

Fears’ father said his son underwent a three-hour surgery to dislodge a bullet from his left thigh and gave an initial estimate for his son to miss six to eight weeks, though it remains a strong possibility Fears Jr. could miss the rest of the season. A backup point guard, he played in MSU’s first 12 games this season, averaging 3.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds over 15.3 minutes per game.

“I thought he would be more distraught than he is. I mean, I think he's accepted that that's the way it is,” Izzo said. “And he's been positive, working out every day, sitting in a chair shooting (the basketball). I've been really impressed on how he's handled something. … A lot has been taken away from him.

“I think mentally, emotionally, physically, he's done everything he can do. And there's not been many down days, which I wouldn't have done as good a job as he's done.”

Injury updates

Michigan State guards A.J. Hoggard, left, and Jaden Akins celebrate in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 in College Park, Maryland.

Izzo said Jaden Akins was expected to practice at least in a limited capacity Tuesday. The junior wing suffered an apparent lower left leg injury when Maryland’s Caelum Swanton-Rodger rolled into him with 2:53 to play in Sunday’s first half while both chased a loose ball.

Akins went to the bench with trainers and sat the rest of the half. He returned to start after halftime, playing 10 minutes and missing both of his shots after scoring five points in the first half.

“I don't think it's anything our trainers worried about,” Izzo said. “And yet, he wasn't the same (when he returned). But he played through it. I give him a lot of credit for that.”

The Spartans (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) travel to conference-leading No. 10 Wisconsin on Friday (8 p.m., FS1). The Badgers play Tuesday night at Minnesota.

Senior point guard A.J. Hoggard also briefly left Sunday’s game in the second half with an apparent arm injury but quickly returned. After missing all three of his first-half shots but hitting four free throws, Hoggard went 4-for-8 in the second half, including a pair of driving layups after the arm issue. He finished with 12 points, two assists, two steals and a block.

“Yeah, God's gonna have to sit me out. I ain't sitting myself out,” Hoggard joked after the game. “I said that's how that's gonna go. I ain't coming out, we'll figure it out later.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Tom Izzo updates road to recovery for MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr.