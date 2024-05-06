Jeremy Cox leaves UTEP basketball to join Oklahoma St.

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Jeremy Cox leaves UTEP basketball to join Oklahoma State as their new associate head coach.

Cox spent three years under head coach Joe Golding during his time in El Paso.

The previous 2006 NJCAA Coach of the Year helped the Miners reached its first 20-win season in 2020, the first time since 2014.

Throughout the duration of his 33 year career, Cox has coached 16 players who have made it to the NBA level as well gained experience coaching in the Big 12, Big Ten, SEC and Big East.

The search now begins to fill the role of the associate head coach position within the Miners program.

