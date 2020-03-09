Jeremy Colliton, Blackhawks take issue with hit on Adam Boqvist

It was a tight game late in the second period between the Blackhawks and Blues. St. Louis had a 1-0 lead and the intensity was steadily progressing. Then . . . mayhem.

Blackhawks defenseman Adam Boqvist skated to the boards in the Hawks' D zone to play the puck with around five minutes remaining in the frame and Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist tried to hit him but missed and caught Boqvist up high.

A line brawl broke out at the next whistle.

Hawks forward Drake Caggiula fought Blues defenseman Vince Dunn. It was a spirited, close bout with Dunn landing the better punches at the end of the tussle, knocking Caggiula to the ice.

"It's good to have that in the lineup," Duncan Keith said after the game. "I think that team toughness is something that we talked about for a while and it's nice to have that. Sticking up for one another."

The forward was slow to get up following the scrap, but was throwing his arms up to excite the crowd on his way off the ice.

"He's a feisty player for us," Keith said of Caggiula. "He's been doing that all the time ever since he got here from Edmonton. We need that and that was good to see. Does a lot of little things like getting to the front of the net."

Sundqvist received a major penalty for elbowing that was later reviewed and changed to a minor, giving the Blackhawks a two-minute power play instead of five. Boqvist and Caggiula did not come out for the third period and the Blackhawks announced they were ruled out for the game, Caggiula with a right hand injury and Boqvist undergoing further evaluation.

Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton provided more details following the game. Boqvist is in concussion protocol and Caggiula's hand injury was confirmed.

Colliton wasn't happy with the contact on Boqvist.

"Yeah, well I think it's an unnecessary hit," Colliton said. "There's nothing wrong with finishing your check, but there was no reason, no reason for the contact to his head. It was totally unrelated to the play. It was late.

"He was trying to get him. So he did. And we end up losing an important player for us, for the rest of the game. Puts extra stress on our defense who have played a lot, especially the top guys. And we end up with a two-minute power play. Doesn't seem on the right level if you ask me."

"Looked reckless to me," Keith said of the play in question.

Boqvist returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing Friday's 2-1 loss in Detroit with a right wrist injury. He was riding a three-game point streak with five assists prior to missing Friday's game.

The Hawks went on to lose 2-0 to the Blues are six points out of the second wild card spot with 13 games remaining in the regular season.

