Jeremy Clements wins appeal, returns to Xfinity playoff list

After a NASCAR panel supported his team’s appeal Tuesday, driver Jeremy Clements is back in the running for the Xfinity Series championship.

On Aug. 30, NASCAR cited Clements’ team for an intake manifold violation during his victory Aug. 26 at Daytona International Speedway. Included in the penalties were the losses of 75 driver and owner points and 10 playoff points, dropping Clements from the potential playoff list and landing him far below the cutoff line. His victory held, but the penalty meant it would not count for playoff consideration.

Tuesday’s appeal announcement reversed that decision, returned points to the team and returned Clements, who qualified with the race win, to playoff qualification with only Friday night’s Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway remaining on the regular-season schedule.

Clements’ elevation in points drops Ryan Sieg below the cutoff line.

The appeals panel ruled that the team did not violate Section 14.6.12.K&U of the NASCAR rule book and rescinded the penalty, which included the points losses and a $60,000 fine to crew chief Mark Setzer.

Members of the appeals panel were Tom DeLoach, Richard Gore and Dixon Johnston.

