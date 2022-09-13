Jeremy Clements Racing wins appeal of No. 51 Chevrolet penalty from Daytona

Jeremy Clements Racing won its appeal of an L2-level penalty levied by NASCAR officials following the No. 51 Chevrolet’s victory last month at Daytona International Speedway, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel decided Tuesday.

Clements wheeled the vehicle to victory in the Xfinity Series race, but the win was soon determined ineligible to count for the Xfinity Series Playoffs. The No. 51 was found in violation of Sections 14.6.12K&U of the NASCAR Rule Book, which pertains to the intake manifold. Additionally, crew chief Mark Setzer was initially fined $60,000 and the team was assessed the loss of 75 owner points, 75 driver points and 10 playoff points should it still qualify for the postseason.

Those penalties are now wiped clean and Clements’ win will count toward qualifying for the postseason.

MORE: JCR levied L2-level penalty | Clements wins at Daytona

The Appeals Panel members for this hearing were Tom DeLoach, Richard Gore and Dixon Johnston.

The Xfinity Series regular season concludes Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Food City 300 (7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, PRN, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).

MORE: Bristol schedule | Xfinity points standings