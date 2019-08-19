Jeremy Clements drives his No. 51 Chevrolet Camaro to fourth-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

Jeremy Clements placed fourth in the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday. It’s Clements’ first top-five finish of the season.

Tyler Reddick brought home the win in the race, with Chase Briscoe finishing second, and John H. Nemechek crossing the finish line third.

Austin Cindric followed in fifth.

Brandon Jones came away victorious in Stage 1, with Kyle Busch taking Stage 2.

Clements earned 34 points over the weekend, increasing his total to 454 on the season. He ranks No. 14 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series overall standings.

The 14th-year driver did not earn any playoff points this week and still is in search of his first playoff points of the season.

Clements qualified in the fifth position at 121.991 mph.

The Spartanburg, South Carolina product has tallied one career victory, two top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 16 races.

There were 38 cars in the field and the race saw nine cautions and 59 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 11 lead changes.

With Reddick driving his Camaro to glory for Richard Childress, Chevrolet added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Chevrolet ranks No. 1 with 789 points, followed by Toyota in the No. 2 spot with 785. Ford sits at No. 3 with 781 points on the season.

