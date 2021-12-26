Jeremy Chinn Week 16 jersey watch: Carolina Panthers WR Steve Smith Sr.

Sunday marks the final installment of Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn’s season-long jersey-wearing initiative. So, he went out in style.

For his last show of respect for Carolina-area sports legends here in 2021, Chinn iced up, son, and hit Bank of America Stadium in Week 16 with the ol’ No. 89.

Chinn & Agent 89 pic.twitter.com/0IQfGTqOPm — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 26, 2021

Those threads, of course, belong to franchise legend Steve Smith Sr.

Smith began his journey in Charlotte, N.C. upon being drafted by the Panthers in the third round of the 2001 NFL draft. He went on to play 13 eventful seasons in the black and blue, collecting three All-Pro nods, five Pro Bowl selections and the rare triple crown of receiving back in 2005.

89 finished his Carolina career with the team’s all-time triple crown as well, sitting atop the throne in receptions (836), yards (12,197) and touchdowns (67). Already a Panthers Hall of Honor member, Smith will look to bust through another hall in Canton, Ohio this summer.

Whether the sport’s eighth all-time leading pass catcher ultimately gets there, it seems he definitely has a supporter in Chinn.

Here’s how the year’s wardrobe panned out for Chinn and his push for charity:

Preseason Week 2: Charlotte Hornets guard Muggsy Bogues

Preseason Week 3: Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers

Week 1: Davidson College guard Stephen Curry

Week 2: University of South Carolina wide receiver Sterling Sharpe

Week 5: Carolina Hurricanes center Rod Brind’Amour

Week 6: Homestead Grays first baseman Buck Leonard

Week 9: NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Week 11: Las Vegas Aces forward A’Ja Wilson

Week 14: Charlotte FC kit

