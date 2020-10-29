Jeremy Chinn named NFL’s defensive rookie of the month

The Panthers focused on defense in this year’s draft and adding safety Jeremy Chinn has paid some early dividends for the team.

Chinn was a second-round pick in April and has started every game for the Panthers this season. That includes all four games that Carolina played in October and his work in those outings earned him a nod from the NFL as the league’s top defensive rookie.

Chinn had 30 tackles over those four games and notched his first NFL interception in a Week 6 loss to the Bears. Chinn was also credited with breaking up four passes.

The rookie will play one more game on Thursday night before the month is out, but Thursday’s announcement means that it will just be icing on the cake.

