Jeremy Chinn makes NFL history with defensive TDs on back-to-back plays

Defensive touchdowns on back-to-back plays by the same player has never happened in NFL history before today. Congratulations, @ChinnJeremy2. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) November 29, 2020

The Carolina Panthers may have lost a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but they still saw some NFL history made by rookie defensive back Jeremy Chinn.

A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Southern Illinois, Chinn scored defensive touchdowns on back-to-back plays during Sunday’s game.

One of the favorites to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Chinn has been making plays all over the field for the Panthers this season, showing off the same athleticism and versatility that made him a Senior Bowl standout.