Jeremy Beard out as CSU Bakersfield head baseball coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSU Bakersfield said it has parted ways with head baseball coach Jeremy Beard.

Beard coached the Roadrunners for the last eight seasons, compiling a 153-233 record, the school said. CSU Bakersfield went 15-38 overall with an 8-22 record in Big West conference play this past season.

The school said its search for a new head baseball coach will begin immediately.

