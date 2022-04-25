Jeremiah's three bold predictions for Round 1 of 2022 NFL Draft
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah's three bold predictions for Round 1 of 2022 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Could this mean no chance he's dealt?
Will the NFL draft be the same without Herbie in the chair?
The Houston Texans get a cornerback in Derek Stingley and an edge rusher in Jermaine Johnson in the latest Draft Wire mock draft — with trades!
Azeez Al-Shaair officially signed his RFA tender and will return to the #49ers for 2022.
Eight teams have two first-round picks in Thursday night’s NFL draft, making the 2022 draft unique in NFL history. The previous record for the most teams with multiple first-round picks was six, which happened in 2020, 1989, 1974 and 1973. The teams with multiple first-round picks are the Lions (their own and the Rams’), Packers [more]
A quarter of the NFL teams don't have a draft pick in first round, but that doesn't worry the champion Rams or the other seven teams with alternate plans.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared the reasoning behind the team's "blockbuster" pre-draft trade with the Texans.
With the NFL Draft officially upon us, Thor Nystrom drops his final 2-round mock draft of the process (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
It's a strange year for the NFL draft, and our final mock draft reflects that — with a lot of guesswork.
The 2022 NFL Draft has arrived and things could get crazy. Will the 49ers trade Deebo Samuel? What about Jimmy Garoppolo? And who goes No. 1? Josh Schrock delivers six bold predictions that would shake up the draft.
Defensive ends (four), offensive linemen (three) and defensive backs (three) make up the entire top 10 in the USA TODAY Sports Network mock draft.
Vince Wilfork's son, D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, recently pleaded guilty to stealing several prized possessions from the former Patriots star, including both of his Super Bowl rings.
Trading back in the 1st round is John Schneider’s, Pete Carroll’s M.O. But the Seahawks need immediate help from the ninth pick.
You're not the only one who thinks the Packers should take a receiver. One name in particular is showing up in a ton of NFL mock drafts.
The 49ers have not slammed the door on a Deebo Samuel trade. Deebo supposedly has slammed the door on returning to the 49ers. As the first round of the draft approaches, the clock ticks toward a potential deal that will send Deebo to a new team. On one hand, the 49ers could be trying to [more]
The Niners star wiped the team from his Instagram a week ago.
Uncertainty is the dominant theme of the 2022 NFL draft, and there could be some surprising developments from early on in the first round.
The Jacksonville Jaguars new contract with LT Cam Robinson changes the NFL draft dynamic for the Detroit Lions
There is more uncertainty at the top of the draft than there has been in many years, making any forecast a bit of an adventure. But we’re running out of time, so here’s another guess at how the top of the draft is going to go.