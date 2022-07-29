Jeremiah, Warner expect Bengals to be 'even better' in 2022
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, Kurt Warner expect the Cincinnati Bengals to be 'even better' in 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Ja'Marr Chase is already better, per one of his QBs.
Jackson Carman appears to be on the right track after stumbling as a rookie.
The Oklahoma City Thunder come in at No. 5 with the most wins in the NBA since the 2010-11 season at 555 wins.
Here’s more on the special helmet coverings being worn by some Chiefs players.
Travis Kelce wasn’t upset he didn’t make this catch. He was happy to see a rookie break up the pass.
Josh McDaniels appears to be setting the tone very early in his tenure as Raiders head coach.
Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady couldn't help but bury ESPN's Max Kellerman on the sixth anniversary of his infamous "fall off a cliff" take.
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is struggling early at Steelers' camp, according to reports.
Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky impresses in training camp practice on Friday.
We heard from the owner on Friday; also, a rookie receiver was among the Chiefs’ camp standouts on Friday.
Where will the Big Ten go next for expansion?
Osweiler wasn't in Cleveland for long but his trade to the Browns remains one of the NFL's most memorable deals
Cam Sutton made someone's day at training camp.
Bears rookie Jaquan Brisker showcased his instincts on this interception of Justin Fields during Friday's training camp practice.
Special teams could be Rico Gafford's path to the Packers' 53-man roster.
The New York Giants have concluded Day 3 of their training camp practices and here are 10 quick takeaways.
Raiders lose pass rusher Kyler Fackrell for season
Dallas planned to let youth be served behind Tyron Smith on the OT depth chart. An early injury may force them to dive into their cap space. | From @KDDrummondNFL
That's still plenty of money to add another impact player or two before the season begins.
Now that the deal was signed and DK Metcalf had the security and financial reward he was seeking, Seattle’s young wide receiver could acknowledge he played some games with the Seahawks through the negotiation process. “I was going to be here, as much as I bluffed to (GM) John (Schneider),” Metcalf said with a chuckle. Metcalf became the latest in a line of wide receivers to land big new contracts when he signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks on Friday.