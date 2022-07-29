Jeremiah, Warner expect Bengals to be 'even better' in 2022

Associated Press

Now that the deal was signed and DK Metcalf had the security and financial reward he was seeking, Seattle’s young wide receiver could acknowledge he played some games with the Seahawks through the negotiation process. “I was going to be here, as much as I bluffed to (GM) John (Schneider),” Metcalf said with a chuckle. Metcalf became the latest in a line of wide receivers to land big new contracts when he signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks on Friday.