Jeremiah Valoaga visiting with Washington

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
After General Manager Martin Mayhew said Washington plans to upgrade its depth at edge rusher, the Football Team has scheduled a meeting with a player still on the market.

According to multiple reports, Washington has scheduled a visit with defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.

Valoaga re-signed with the Raiders as an exclusive rights free agent, but elected to opt out of the 2020 season. Las Vegas released him in March. He last appeared in a game with the 49ers in 2019, playing 44 defensive snaps in four contests for the club.

Valoaga entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Lions in 2017. He appeared in nine games and made one sack, two tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits for Detroit as a rookie. He spent the 2018 season on Miami’s practice squad.

