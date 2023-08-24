Jeremiah Trotter Jr. named one of college football’s 25 most dominant players

As we approach the start of the 2023 college football season, College Sports Wire Regional Editor Patrick Conn took the time to break down his rankings for the top 25 most dominant players in college football for 2023.

One of the best players in college football, Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., made the cut, ranking No.13 on the list. A solid ranking for the Trotter, he is the second highest-ranked linebacker to make Conn’s rankings.

For this piece, I was enlisted to give my insight on Trotter. Here is what I had to say.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is the best-returning linebacker in college football, with expectations that he will be even better in 2023 as the leader of a stacked Clemson defense. The son of former All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr., football is in Trotter’s blood and he has proven that he can live up to the name. He is coming off a season where he earned 2nd team All-American honors totaling 89 tackles, 13.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, and an interception he took to the house; Trotter is a do-it-all linebacker who can and will make a play at every level of the field. According to Pro Football Focus, Trotter is the only Power Five linebacker in the country with an 80-plus grade as a pass-rusher and in coverage. He is everything you look for in a linebacker and will anchor this Clemson defense.

The only linebacker ranked higher than Trotter is LSU’s Harold Perkins, who was one of the best linebackers in college football as a freshman. While I personally would rank Trotter higher than Perkins, the star at LSU being ranked higher is understandable.

Trotter is one of the best players at any position, and 2023 should be a massive year for him.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire