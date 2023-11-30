Jeremiah Trotter Jr. enters the 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL is adding more bloodline talent as the son of former longtime Eagles player Jeremiah Trotter, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. will enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

A two-year starter for the Clemson Tigers Trotter showed out as one of the best and most versatile off the ball linebackers in the country. Over the last two seasons, Trotter managed to nab 176 tackles, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, and four interceptions. This made him one of the most productive linebackers in all of college football.

Trotter boasts all the talent needed to be one of the first off-the-ball linebackers off the board. With excellent athleticism, speed, and versatility, he is built to play at the next level. The pre-draft process should only serve to help a guy with Trotter’s physical traits, and Trotter should find himself going within the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL draft.

