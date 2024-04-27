Jeremiah Trotter Jr. drafted by Philadelphia Eagles, long wait ends where his dad played

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.’s long NFL draft wait has come to an end.

The Eagles selected him in the 5th round with the No. 155 overall pick. It came much later than many expected, but Trotter is home in Philly where his father became an NFL legend.

A multi-time All-American linebacker for the Tigers, Trotter had a fantastic three seasons with the program. He was credited with 202 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 13 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and four interceptions (including two returned for touchdowns) in 1,413 snaps over 39 career games (26 starts) from 2021-23. In his final season with the program, Trotter recorded 88 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a ridiculous 15 tackles for loss.

Trotter is a steal at this pick and should prove i true in his rookie season.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire