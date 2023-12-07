Is Jeremiah Smith ready to (tomahawk) chop Ohio State?

Five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is sure making waves like a change in his recruitment could be coming. The Ohio State verbal is set for an official visit this weekend to Florida State.

This visit will be a week after Smith wore Florida State gloves during his final high school game, a 56-0 win by Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Florida), over Clearwater Central Catholic (Clearwater, Florida) in the state playoffs. Chaminade-Madonna finished the season ranked second-overall in the USA TODAY HSS Super 25.

On the season, Smith had 77 catches for 1,206 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

He is a consensus top-five recruit in the nation. Smith has been committed to Ohio State for nearly a year, having given his verbal on Dec. 14.

Smith was recently named the No. 1 player in the nation by Rivals.

Now, going on an official visit to Florida State is not good news for Smith’s commitment to Ohio State. Nor is wearing Florida State gloves during his playoff game.

There is a reason why Smith is at the center of such an intense recruiting battle. He not only has been productive at the college level but his physical tools are very impressive.

A 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, Smith has great size and length. He is a physical wide receiver who catches the ball at its highest point and is elusive when in the open field.

Jeremiah Smith just showed why he is the No. 1 recruit in the country! #FHSAA pic.twitter.com/WRV1JTnMHW — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) December 7, 2023

He has long been considered a possible flip to Florida State, but that talk has intensified over the past three months.

