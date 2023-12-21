Jeremiah Smith officially sends in letter of intent to join 2024 recruiting class

After roughly a 24-hour period of several twists and turns, many of which we may never know, the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 cycle, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, has finally sent in his national letter of intent and is officially a part of this year’s Ohio State football recruiting class.

Smith had been committed to OSU ever since last December and appeared to be a lock to join the class. Even leading up to the early signing period, he was saying all of the right things despite going on several other recruiting visits to other schools, basically just enjoying the experience.

As things got closer to Wednesday however, rumors began to circulate that Smith was beginning to waffle and begin to look at Florida State and Miami (FL) very hard. In fact, even up until his announcement of recommitting to the Buckeyes, he himself said he had an Ohio State and Miami hat in the bag and decided on OSU one final time with just two minutes to spare.

After that announcement, all of Buckeye Nation rejoiced with a class that was more than salvaged after Ohio State held on to two No. 5 prospects despite the wolves encircling the efforts.

But that’s when all the drama started.

The OSU creative team released graphics throughout the day as the football program received each commits national letter of intent, but we never saw one for Smith. 1 p.m ET turned into 3 p.m., and then 5 p.m. and late into the evening. More smoke began to bellow out that Smith was again considering staying home in South Florida and flipping his commitment to Miami to play with some of his teammates that also committed there.

And so we waited. And waited. And waited some more.

Until now. What could be a generational talent at the wide receiver position found a fax machine, warmed it up, and sent it to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Jeremiah Smith – Fresh off a Senior campaign that saw him rewrite record books in South Florida and culminated with a State Championship, JJ and his elite skillset land in Columbus looking to add to the legacy of elite Buckeye Wide receivers of the past. Welcome to THE… pic.twitter.com/F9I6Dx3wy1 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2023

And we all rejoiced.

Now, as Smith’s tweet stated just after he recommitted on national streaming video, “let’s get to work.” That should begin on January 7 when Smith arrives on campus.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire