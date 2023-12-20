Jeremiah Smith, No. 1 2024 recruit, sticks with Ohio State, spurns late run by FSU football

Jeremiah Smith is sticking with his longtime commitment to Ohio State, despite a strong effort from Florida State football.

The Seminoles battled and despite a valiant effort, for the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, were unable to flip him.

Smith announced he would sign with the Buckeyes over FSU, Miami and Florida on the first day of early signing day Wednesday at a ceremony at Chaminade Madonna in Miami.

The 5-star standout led his school to a third straight state championship Thursday, defeating Clearwater Central Catholic, 56-0 a couple of weeks ago in Tallahassee and made his official visit to FSU after.

Smith committed to Ohio State on Dec. 14, 2022, and has been solid since with a great relationship with receivers coach and former NFL player Brian Hartline.

That did not stop the three in-state schools from attempting to get him to flip. FSU felt like it had the best shot of flipping him. FSU hosted Smith on campus nine times since the beginning of 2022.

Smith caught 88 passes for 1,376 yards and 19 touchdowns during his senior season.

FSU has two receivers in its 2024 recruiting class: 4-star Elijah Moore (Good Counsel High - Olney, Md.) and 4-star Camdon Frier (Suwannee High - Live Oak).

The Seminoles are poised to lose Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman to the 2024 NFL Draft.

