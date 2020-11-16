Breaking News:

Suns trade for Paul; send Oubre, Rubio and more to Thunder

Jeremiah: Saints' QB switch to Winston won't be as easy as Teddy B in 2019

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah says that the New Orleans Saints' quarterback switch to Jameis Winston won't be as easy as Teddy Bridgewater in 2019. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

Latest Stories