Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Wyatt Teller added to Pro Bowl as replacements

The Browns announced that a couple of their players have been added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as replacements on Friday.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and guard Wyatt Teller will be headed to this year's events in Orlando. Teller is replacing teammate Joel Bitonio while Owusu-Koramoah will take the place of Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

Owusu-Koramoah is a first-time Pro Bowler after recording 101 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble during the regular season. He had nine tackles and four tackles for loss in last weekend's playoff loss to the Texans.

Teller is going to the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight year.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive end Myles Garrett, tight end David Njoku, and cornerback Denzel Ward are the other Browns on the AFC Pro Bowl roster.