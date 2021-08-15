Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah shows upside in 3 plays

The Cleveland Browns second, third and fourth team players took care of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and most of their starters, quite easily on Saturday night. The offense was mostly crisp with Case Keenum and Kyle Lauletta running the show while the defense gave up yards but made some timely plays.

Without almost all of their starters (Andrew Billings may have been the only Week 1 starter to play), there was room for others to make a big impression.

The rookie class for the Browns did that with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah shining the brightest. While the Notre Dame rookie looked small and had some trouble disengaging blocks, it was his speed that jumped off the screen on Saturday night. While he may never be a thudding, run-stopping middle linebacker, that isn’t what he will be asked to do.

Instead, it was the things he was drafted to do where he showed out against the Jaguars. Here are three plays that show the upside that led him to be a second-round pick that many believe was a steal to get him so low:

As a Blitzer

One of the first things that general manager Andrew Berry, head coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Joe Woods praised when they drafted JOK was about his blitzing ability. His first big play on Saturday night showed why they were so excited about it:

We see the linebacker blitz as he picks his rush lane before any of the offensive linemen can block him. Then, he uses his short-area quickness to avoid the running back, who was in the proper position to block him, and cause the quarterback to try to step up in the pocket. A sack as a blitzer is a great sign of the upside the Browns see in Owusu-Koramoah and will be one way that the team can get the most out of him even as a rookie. With a lot of great quarterbacks in the AFC, getting pressure on them will be a big part of disrupting their offenses.

In Coverage

When not rushing the quarterback, the other way the Cleveland second-round rookie can impact the passing game is in coverage. With his speed, quickness and awareness, Owusu-Koramoah was very adept in coverage in college. It will take him some time in the NFL to really get to that level but he has the skill. In this play, we highlight his recovery speed. Initially beat at the line of scrimmage, he was out of position in the first frame but made the tackle very quickly in the second:

how it started how it ended pic.twitter.com/n83l5tsR79 — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) August 15, 2021

The ability to reset his feet and get back to his man after failing to jam him off the line of scrimmage is incredible. How quick was it?

Some @NextGenStats insight here: JOK was 4.39 yards away from Collin Johnson in the first frame. He closed that gap in 1.3 seconds to tackle Johnson for no gain, registering the top speed of any player on the field at 14.79 mph. He went from 2.09 mph to 14.79 mph in 1.8 seconds. https://t.co/6D55eksp8g — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) August 15, 2021

The change of direction and gain in speed bodes well for his ability in coverage even as he makes some rookie mistakes.

In The Screen Game

One area that the Browns defense has seemed to always struggle with is stopping an opposing team's screen game. Time after time, it seemed, the defensive line screamed past the offensive line with no second or third-level defenders in sight. Last night, Owusu-Koramoah provided hope that those nightmares are over:

This is how you diagnose and destroy a screen. JOK! ✊🏿💪🏿 @Browns pic.twitter.com/SZVqNu3yYe — Khary 🅾️‼️❕⭕️🌰🏆🏈 (@kharygreen) August 15, 2021

He dips under the attempted block by the offensive lineman and then delivers a big blow to the running back coming out of the backfield. His ability to do both of those things turned a certain gain into a small loss on the play. With teams like Kansas City running a variety of screen actions, Cleveland needs a player on the second level who can make this play over and over again. As a blitzer, in coverage and here in the screen game, "JOK" showed the most important areas of his game and his upside shined brightly against the Jags.

