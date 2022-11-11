Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Perrion Winfrey return to practice

Cory Kinnan
·1 min read

As the Miami Dolphins inch just two days away, the Cleveland Browns get two defensive players back at practice. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was sidelined against the Cincinnati Bengals, and Perrion Winfrey both returned to the practice field, while tight end David Njoku worked with the trainers on the sideline.

This is a good sign for Owusu-Koramoah to return to the field against the Dolphins this week, while Njoku is still in wait-and-see mode with a high ankle sprain he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens. Looking to win two-in-a-row for the first time this season, the Browns will need their best foot forward and a healthy lineup against the Dolphins this Sunday.

