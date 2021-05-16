Jeremiah-Owusu-Koramoah likes Browns “attention to detail”

The Cleveland Browns have been known for a lot of things over the years but attention to detail has rarely been one of them.

For Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah the team’s attention to detail is something that sticks out to him. With general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski returning for their second season together, the Browns get a chance to build on the details after a successful season in 2020.

With JOK joining the rest of the new Browns at rookie minicamp, it is not surprising that the staff is focusing on all of the little details first as they look to get the new guys ready to compete with the veteran roster.

For Owusu-Koramoah, he sees that he fits well with the Browns:

#Browns Jeremiah Owusu- Koramoah said the “attention to detail” is what stands out to him about the coaches and staff in Cleveland. “That’s something that I really like to key in on…I think I fit right in.” — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 14, 2021

As the Browns look to take the next step in 2021, the significant additions this offseason will certainly help. Staying focused on the details will create a strong foundation for that talent to be able to be successful.

With JOK’s versatility, the Browns want to pound in the fundamentals before unleashing him in a variety of ways. His excitement for the details should give the Browns staff a lot of hope for his future.