Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, David Njoku ruled OUT vs. Dolphins
The Cleveland Browns will be without two of their key contributors when they take on the potent Miami Dolphins this Sunday. The Browns have ruled out both linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku today as they continue to work through injuries.
This will mean Sione Takitaki will get another opportunity to play a good chunk of WILL (where he thrived on Monday Night Football) next to Deion Jones, while the offense will have to adjust through the air without their second-leading receiver. Cleveland found a way to win without them against the Cincinnati Bengals, and now they will look to test their luck again against the Dolphins.
#Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) and TE David Njoku (ankle) are both OUT Sunday vs Miami.
