Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has confidence in Browns communication going forward

Despite a rocky start to the season and a frustrating loss to the New York Jets, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah believes the Cleveland Browns have fleshed out their communication issues. As the Pittsburgh Steelers are next up on the list on a short week (coming to town in just two days), the Browns desperately need to figure this out. Owusu-Koramoah had this to say:

“It is pretty clear how important those things are to clear up communication and clear up team chemistry that we have always been talking about all offseason and to bring it into reality. That is something that we are doing and working towards.”

Talk is cheap right now in Cleveland, as the Browns need to back it up with their play on the field. As the rest of the AFC North floundered as badly as the Browns did, they still have a chance to take the lead in the division with a win over their division rivals.

#Browns JOK is confident the defense has ironed out their communication problems pic.twitter.com/kqyojjArSI — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 20, 2022

