Jeremiah McClellan flips commitment from Ohio State, signs with Oregon. What it means

Ohio State has lost a wide receiver in the 2024 class.

2024 four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan ended his commitment to the Buckeyes Wednesday and flipped to Oregon.

Oregon was one of three June official visits for McClellan before he committed to the Buckeyes Aug. 13.

McClellan, out of St. Louis, is ranked as the No. 49 overall player in the 2024 class per 247Sports, and is the 13th-ranked receiver in the country.

McClellan was one of three wide receiver commits in Ohio State's 2024 class along with Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham.

McClellan was initially one of 17 top-20 receivers to land at Ohio State since Brian Hartline became the Buckeyes' wide receivers coach in 2018.

According to 247Sports, McClellan brought in 41 receptions for 989 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022 and finished the season as a first-team All-State selection.

What's next for Ohio State after losing Jeremiah McClellan?

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Brian Hartline talks on the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

Ohio State already has two of the top seven wide receivers in the 2024 class.

Smith, who reportedly held official visits with Florida State in the days leading up to signing day, signed with Ohio State as the No. 1 recruit in the class. He is the highest-rated wide receiver commitment in Ohio State history.

Graham is also one of five five-star commitments in Ohio State's class, ranked as the No. 23 player and No. 7 wide receiver in the country. He signed with the Buckeyes Wednesday morning.

Heading into 2024, Ohio State could have some holes to fill at receiver. If the Buckeyes lose Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka to the NFL, all three starting spots — including one held by Julian Fleming, who entered the transfer portal — are up for grabs.

And while first-team reps will likely favor players such as Brandon Inniss, Carnell Tate and Noah Rogers, Smith and Graham will likely see their fair share of opportunities.

McClellan could have played a part, coming in as a 6-foot, 190-pound receiver that could play in the slot with Smith on the outside and Graham playing the "Garrett Wilson" role and lining up wherever is necessary.

While Ohio State has talent to fill in those spots at wide receiver, McClellan is a big loss for the Buckeyes in 2024.

