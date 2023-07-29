Jeremiah: Look for Paris Johnson Jr. to evolve into an Andrew Thomas-like player in Arizona
Gore played his first 10 NFL seasons in San Francisco and officially retired with the 49ers in 2022.
The two undefeated champions have a combined record of 67-0 with 52 knockouts and will vie for the undisputed welterweight title Saturday in the biggest boxing match in years.
The Cowboys' owner doesn't sound like someone willing to give in to Martin's demands.
The Mets, owners of MLB's top payroll, are full sellers at the trade deadline.
Here's how to watch Saturday's fight, UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2.
The Angels' outfielder was hit by a 91.6 mph fastball.
Kelce later posted that he needs to be a better teammate and leader.
When you need to wake up to catch the 2023 Women's World Cup, where to watch and more.
The 16-year-old scored in the Spirit's 4-2 Challenge Cup win.
Why did Darnell Wright pass his conditioning test with flying colors? Maybe because he was aiming a little bit higher than he should have.
Follow along with rumors, deals and reactions as we near Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
Errol Spence Jr. hasn't talked trash and hasn't made any outlandish claims. He's always been focused on being recognized as the sport's greatest fighter and he's now on the precipice of hitting his goal.
Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. will fight for the undisputed welterweight title Saturday in Las Vegas in boxing's biggest fight in several years.
Crawford has been a world champion for more than a decade, but hasn't always gotten the credit he feels is due him. But if he defeats Spence on Saturday in Las Vegas, he'll be universally recognized as the man in boxing.
We are hurtling toward peak fantasy football draft season, so there's no better time to start your draft prep with our rankings!
Check out our first batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
NASCAR's Xfinity Series will move to over-the-air TV for all events starting in two years.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down all the latest from NFL training camps.