Jeremiah explains why Saturday is the biggest day of 2022 NFL Scouting Combine
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah explains why Saturday is the biggest day of 2022 NFL Scouting Combine with on-field participation from a loaded edge rusher class that features Michigan Wolverines Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, Georgia Bulldogs edge Travon Walker, Florida State Seminoles edge Jermaine Johnson and Purdue Boilermakers defensive end George Karlaftis. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network