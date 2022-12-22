Jeremiah Cobb did not sign with Auburn on Wednesday. Why is that?

When Hugh Freeze took over the head coaching job at Auburn on Nov. 28, he entered a tough situation on the recruiting front.

After spending time near the bottom of the SEC rankings, the Tigers ended the day with a top-20 class. The bump was a testament to the hard work of Hugh Freeze and staff to make up for what Freeze felt was unacceptable.

“It’s been a wild two weeks for us,” Hugh Freeze said Wednesday. “We came into this considerably behind what I think Auburn should be in recruiting.”

Loyal commits such as Bradyn Joiner, J.C. Hart, and Terrance Love all signed with Auburn on the first day of the early signing period, while Keldric Faulk, Connor Lew, and Stephen Jackson signed with Auburn after previously committing elsewhere.

Despite the excitement surrounding Wednesday’s signees, there was one important name that was not announced as an early signee.

Jeremiah Cobb, a four-star running back from Montgomery, did not sign on Wednesday, making him the only 2023 pledge that did not make his commitment to Auburn official.

Should this be a concern for Auburn fans? Christian Clemente of 247Sports says that fans should not worry, as Cobb is still a strong Auburn commit.

Clemente says that Cobb has elected to wait until February to sign his letter of intent so that he can enjoy the special occasion with his teammates at Montgomery Catholic. Although he is waiting an extra six weeks to sign with the Tigers, Clemente is confident that Cobb is locked in with Auburn and does not see another program in the hunt.

Cobb is the No. 12 running back from the 2023 class, and the No. 16 overall prospect from the state of Alabama. Cobb has been committed to Auburn since July 1 and visited the campus three times during the 2022 season.

