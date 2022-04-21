Jeremiah Cobb’s 2023 Auburn recruiting profile

Going into the 2022 football season, Auburn Wire will be looking at each player that receives a scholarship offer from the Tigers.

Prior to national signing day, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rate them, as well as what their role could be for Bryan Harsin.

Our focus here is Jeremiah Cobb of Montgomery, Alabama. The four-star running back has taken plenty of visits on the Plains and he should be a priority target for Harsin and running back coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. The likeliness is that Cobb could see the field relatively early in his collegiate career. Tank Bigsby is likely gone after the season to pursue the NFL.

Projections seem to favor the Tigers, but how soon could Auburn seal the deal with Alabama’s top running back in 2023? Only time will tell.

Jeremiah Cobb’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Crystal Ball Prediction