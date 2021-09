BamaInsider

Bryce Young passed his first road test over the weekend, tossing three touchdowns while helping Alabama escape The Swamp with a 31-29 victory over Florida. Not a bad stat line, considering he is working with an offense that lost two first-round receivers, a first-round running back and three starters on the offensive line. At his current rate, Young is on pace for 3,216 yards and 40 touchdowns through the air by the time Alabama wraps up its regular-season schedule.