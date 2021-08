Associated Press

Marshon Lattimore is preparing to take on greater responsibility for, and leadership of, the New Orleans Saints secondary — even as he awaits word on whether the NFL will suspend him for an offseason arrest. The uncertain playing status for the Saints' top man-to-man pass defender — brought on by allegations he had a stolen gun in his possession — is among several questions surrounding New Orleans at the cornerback spot. Another is who will take over the other starting job vacated by Janoris Jenkins when the Saints were virtually forced to let him enter free agency in an effort to get under the NFL’s shrunken 2021 salary cap.