Jeremiah: Baker Mayfield 'deserves' a starting QB job in 2022

Reuters Videos

STORY: Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that 1,026 soldiers of Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade, including 162 officers, had surrendered in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.As the defence ministry issued its statement on the surrender in Mariupol, Russian TV aired footage it said showed the Ukrainian marines surrendering in Mariupol.Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks, has seen the fiercest fighting and the most comprehensive destruction since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.Ukrainian defense ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said he had no information about it, and there was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian president's office or the Ukrainian general staff.On Monday, a post on the Ukrainian marine brigade's Facebook page had said the unit was preparing for a final battle in Mariupol that would end in death or capture as its troops had run out of ammunition.