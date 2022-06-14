Jeremiah Attaochu released just 5 days after he raved about fit in Bears defense

The Chicago Bears released defensive end Jeremiah Attaochu after just one season. The move didn’t come as a surprise to fans, but you figure it did for Attaochu, who just five days ago was raving about his fit in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

“For sure, I’m definitely excited about this scheme,” Attaochu told reporters last Wednesday at the conclusion of OTAs. “I get to do one job and that’s get off the ball, get in a track stance and use my athleticism.

“Being very versatile most of my career, standing up, dropping, I think it takes the thinking out it for a guy with superior athleticism. So a guy that can get off the ball before everybody else, beat the O-lineman out of his stance, use my quickness, use my speed, so I definitely fit in very well.”

Unfortunately for Attaochu, it doesn’t seem the Bears feel the same as they make the transition to a 4-3 defense.

The Bears signed Attaochu to a two-year deal last offseason. He appeared in just five games before suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Week 5 that sidelined him for the 2021 season.

Following Attaochu’s release, Chicago freed up $2.45 million in salary cap space. The Bears now have $24.66 million in available cap space, per OTC, which ranks third in the league.

Chicago signed nose tackle Mike Pennel in a corresponding roster move, marking Pennel’s second stint with the Bears.

List

Twitter reacts to Bears releasing Jeremiah Attaochu, signing Mike Pennel View 24 items

List