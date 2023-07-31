Jeremiah: 2023 Cowboys 'easily' have 'one of the five most talented defensive rosters'
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah says the 2023 Dallas Cowboys "easily" have "one of the five most talented defensive rosters."
Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones mentioned Ezekiel Elliott alongside Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith on Tuesday. But Elliott is gone, and RB1 Tony Pollard is on the franchise tag, reflecting new realities.
Collins was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023.
It appears Pollard will be limited to playing the 2023 season under only the one-year tag.
The Commanders enter the season with a QB making his second start, behind an offensive line featuring four new starters and in a brand new offensive scheme with a new play-caller.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon highlights a quartet of NFL squads that could provide great production if fantasy managers play their cards right.
"I will be back on the field—better and stronger than ever—as soon as possible this season," the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram.
Legendary Bengals cornerback Ken Riley will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the fallout from last week’s news of Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
White was training for the upcoming Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships.
The Bengals have come close to a championship two years in a row.
There is no such thing as the perfect fantasy draft; mistakes will happen. Scott Pianowski helps you prepare so you won't get caught astray.
Kelly green is back, and Eagles fans are excited.
Sam Kerr was available, but not needed, as Australia secured its spot in the knockout round.
The Cowboys' owner doesn't sound like someone willing to give in to Martin's demands.
Ahead of their final group stage match against Portugal on Tuesday, the time for the USWNT to get in sync is now.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
Rodgers ended his response by saying the Broncos head coach needs to "Keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth.”