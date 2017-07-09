Jered Weaver’s career with the Padres might be over

Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres have given right-hander Jered Weaver “latitude to explore some things.” Weaver has been out of commission since late May after suffering a bout of hip inflammation, and gave up three runs and five hits during a singular rehab start in Triple-A El Paso last month. There’s currently no timetable for his return, however, and Lin speculates that he might not return to pitch for the Padres at any level this year.

It’s not difficult to see why the team might be ready to cut ties with Weaver. The 34-year-old righty wasn’t looking so hot before he succumbed to his hip injury, going 0-5 in nine starts and dragging a 7.44 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 4.9 SO/9 over 42 1/3 innings in 2017. He hasn’t posted a sub-4.00 ERA since his 2014 run with the Angels, likely due in part to the time he spent rehabbing another bout of hip inflammation and tight nerves in his neck.

According to comments made by club manager Andy Green on Saturday, Weaver is in San Diego “working on his health,” though a career comeback is starting to seem unlikely at this point. The right-hander is owed $3 million through the 2017 season after signing a one-year contract with the Padres in February.

Follow @wcoastfangirl