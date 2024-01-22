Jeramiah McCloud commits to Mississippi State football, Jeff Lebby's 2025 recruiting class

STARKVILLE — Jeramiah McCloud, who announced his commitment via social media, became the third member of Mississippi State football's 2025 recruiting class on Sunday and the first since Jeff Lebby was hired as head coach.

McCloud is an unrated prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's a defensive lineman out of Gadsden County High School in Havana, Florida.

He is the second defensive player and second out-of-state prospect in the class for MSU, joining three-star linebacker AJ Rice from Madison, Alabama.

I would like to thank God, my coaches, family, and coaching staff at Mississippi State for helping me make this decision. I am very very blessed to OFFICIALLY COMMIT to Mississippi State. #HailState 🐶🐶@HailStateFB@CoachUno1 @Coach_Leb @CoachHutzler @coachdt48 pic.twitter.com/OC7qo1mclS — Jeramiah McCloud (@Zell2hollywood2) January 22, 2024

Four-star quarterback KaMario Taylor is the other commit in the class. Taylor (Oct. 13) and Rice (Sept. 4) announced their commitments while Zach Arnett was MSU's head coach.

Lebby, who was hired as Arnett's replacement on Nov. 26, is in his first offseason as a head coach. He came to MSU after two seasons as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator.

MEMORY LANE: Reliving Sports Illustrated’s iconic Mississippi State covers amid SI's layoff news

Lebby retained defensive line coach David Turner, and hired former Alabama special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler as Mississippi State's defensive coordinator.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: DL Jeramiah McCloud commits to Mississippi State football 2025 class