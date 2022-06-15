Jerami Grant widely expected to be traded this summer

Thanks to former No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham, the Detroit Pistons have a lot to look forward to in the coming years. However, building the roster around Cunningham may also require the Pistons to make some moves to better suit the young star. That could be part of the reason why Jerami Grant is reportedly “widely expected” to be moved in the near future. “The incumbent is widely expected to be on the move this summer, as he’s entering the final year of his contract and doesn’t look to be on the same timetable as the rest of the Pistons’ roster,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote regarding Grant.

